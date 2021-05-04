Baseball play-in: Sedona Red Rock knocks off KAOL

KINGMAN – All signs pointed to a Kingman Academy victory in Monday’s Class 2A baseball play-in game at Southside Park.

The Tigers were the higher seed at No. 13, and had won three of their past four games entering the postseason.

But the Scorpions from Sedona Red Rock had other ideas, making the trip to Kingman worthwhile with a 14-4 upset victory.

Sedona, ranked 20th in the state, improved to 7-7 on the season with the win.

Kingman Academy finished the year with a 7-7 record.

Baseball

Lake Havasu 5, Lee Williams 4

Lake Havasu City – The Lee Williams High School baseball team ended its regular season on a sour note Monday, May 3. The Vols, ranked 12th in the state, lost 5-4 to 28th-ranked Lake Havasu City in a game that shows the parity this season in the Class 4A Grand Canyon Conference.

Lee Williams scored first with three runs in the first inning, and carried a 3-2 lead into the fifth frame.

With the game tied 4-4 in the seventh, Havasu pushed across a run to post the walk-off win and snap the Vols’ four-game winning streak.

Havasu outhit Lee Williams 10-7. Senior Rye Samson led the Vols with a triple, a single and two RBIs, while junior Ethan Klenke had a double, single and three stolen bases. Seniors David Dill and Garrett Diem, and freshman Nick Kennedy, also hit safely.

Lee Williams finished the regular season with a 10-6 record.