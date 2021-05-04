OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Paws for Celebration set for Saturday, May 22 in Kingman

Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter will hold a fundraiser on Saturday, May 22 at Beale Celebrations in Kingman. (Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter courtesy photo)

Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter will hold a fundraiser on Saturday, May 22 at Beale Celebrations in Kingman. (Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: May 4, 2021 5:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter will hold a Roaring ‘20s Paws for Celebration fundraiser on Saturday, May 22 at Beale Celebrations in light of funds being “desperately needed” at the shelter.

There is no shortage of dogs and cats currently residing at the shelter, and some of them have medical conditions that require surgery, medication, transportation and even amputation.

But such procedures cost money, and that money must come from the private sector.

“Basically, the amount of animals that we’re able to save is directly correspondent to the funds brought in by the private sector, by 501(c)3 Friends,” said Nicole Mangiameli, shelter manager.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also prevented Friends from holding fundraisers over the course of the past year.

“We haven’t been able to do an event like this for over a year, and this event will provide funds for the next six months,” Mangiameli said, noting that the goal is to raise approximately $10,000. “That money goes a long way.”

For example, she said that each month, Friends pays $2,500 in medical bills and up to and even more than $1,000 on animal sponsorships.

“We could not save all these animals without them,” Mangiameli said. “There’s no way.”

The fundraiser will begin with a “Yappy Hour” at 5:30 p.m. at Beale Celebrations, 201. N. 4th St., and will continue until 9 p.m.

Tickets cost $60 per person, and will provide attendees with access to drinks, food, music, dancing and more.

Chef Michael Gaul will be in charge of food for the evening, with Mangiameli calling the menu “gorgeous” and “super gourmet.” Menu items will include Cornish game hen and beef tournedos, to name a few. “Excellent” wine and beer will be provided by Black Bridge Brewery for a no-host bar.

Drawings and door prizes will also be offered.

“We’re totally transforming the room at Beale Celebrations,” Mangiameli said of the decorating for the Roaring ‘20s theme. “You’re going to walk back in time.”

To purchase tickets, go to https://www.friendsofmcas.org/events.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Whiskers and Wine presents a Cowboy Christmas
A day no dogs would die: Mohave County Animal Shelter goes above and beyond to save lives
Mohave County Animal Shelter at 125% capacity, adoption event planned
As animal shelters across the nation fill, it’s business as usual in Kingman
IHOP to hold fundraiser for For the Luv of Paws
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State