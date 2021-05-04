Paws for Celebration set for Saturday, May 22 in Kingman

KINGMAN – Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter will hold a Roaring ‘20s Paws for Celebration fundraiser on Saturday, May 22 at Beale Celebrations in light of funds being “desperately needed” at the shelter.

There is no shortage of dogs and cats currently residing at the shelter, and some of them have medical conditions that require surgery, medication, transportation and even amputation.

But such procedures cost money, and that money must come from the private sector.

“Basically, the amount of animals that we’re able to save is directly correspondent to the funds brought in by the private sector, by 501(c)3 Friends,” said Nicole Mangiameli, shelter manager.



The COVID-19 pandemic has also prevented Friends from holding fundraisers over the course of the past year.

“We haven’t been able to do an event like this for over a year, and this event will provide funds for the next six months,” Mangiameli said, noting that the goal is to raise approximately $10,000. “That money goes a long way.”

For example, she said that each month, Friends pays $2,500 in medical bills and up to and even more than $1,000 on animal sponsorships.

“We could not save all these animals without them,” Mangiameli said. “There’s no way.”

The fundraiser will begin with a “Yappy Hour” at 5:30 p.m. at Beale Celebrations, 201. N. 4th St., and will continue until 9 p.m.

Tickets cost $60 per person, and will provide attendees with access to drinks, food, music, dancing and more.

Chef Michael Gaul will be in charge of food for the evening, with Mangiameli calling the menu “gorgeous” and “super gourmet.” Menu items will include Cornish game hen and beef tournedos, to name a few. “Excellent” wine and beer will be provided by Black Bridge Brewery for a no-host bar.

Drawings and door prizes will also be offered.

“We’re totally transforming the room at Beale Celebrations,” Mangiameli said of the decorating for the Roaring ‘20s theme. “You’re going to walk back in time.”

To purchase tickets, go to https://www.friendsofmcas.org/events.