OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona's community colleges to offer limited 4-year degrees

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday, May 4 signed legislation that will enable community colleges in the state to offer limited four-year degrees. (Miner file photo)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday, May 4 signed legislation that will enable community colleges in the state to offer limited four-year degrees. (Miner file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 5, 2021 9:02 a.m.

PHOENIX - Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday signed into law a bill that allows Arizona’s community colleges to offer limited four-year college degrees.

Before this legislation, the community colleges have only offered two-year degree programs and professional certifications.

Arizona now joins 23 other states that allow community colleges to offer baccalaureate degrees under limited prescribed circumstances.

Senate Bill 1453 will take effect this fall and requires detailed internal and external processes, including becoming nationally accredited.

The Maricopa Community Colleges plan to begin enrolling students in their baccalaureate degree programs as early as fall 2023.

Critics have argued for years about the cost for residents to get four-year degrees at Arizona’s three public universities.

The average in-state tuition at Arizona State University is between $9,000 and $12,000.

At Maricopa County Community College, tuition for the first two years is capped at $1,020 a semester for 15 credit hours.

The bill allows for a tuition increase of 150% for the last two years or a little more than $3,000 a semester.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Legislation puts MCC on verge of offering 4-year degrees
Community colleges could be allowed to offer 4-year degrees
Tuition assistance restored for National Guard
Ducey signs bill legalizing sports betting
Why are flags at half-staff?
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State