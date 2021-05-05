National Day of Prayer observance slated for Kingman
Originally Published: May 5, 2021 3:25 p.m.
KINGMAN - A National Day of Prayer observance will be held at noon at the corner of Oak Street and 4th Street in Kingman on Thursday, May 6. The observance is nondenominational.
