Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 06
Miner office moving to 802 E. Beale St.

The Kingman Miner will be moving to 802 E. Beale St. in downtown Kingman. (Miner file photo)

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: May 6, 2021 6:01 p.m.

KINGMAN – After more than 30 years on Stockton Hill Road, the Kingman Miner is moving back to downtown Kingman.

The newspaper office will relocate to 802 E. Beale St. beginning Tuesday, May 11.

The newspaper’s phone number will remain the same – 928-756-6397.

The current office at 3015 Stockton Hill Road will be sold.

