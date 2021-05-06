Miner office moving to 802 E. Beale St.
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: May 6, 2021 6:01 p.m.
KINGMAN – After more than 30 years on Stockton Hill Road, the Kingman Miner is moving back to downtown Kingman.
The newspaper office will relocate to 802 E. Beale St. beginning Tuesday, May 11.
The newspaper’s phone number will remain the same – 928-756-6397.
The current office at 3015 Stockton Hill Road will be sold.
