Mohave County logs 32 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

KINGMAN – An elderly adult from the Kingman area has died from COVID-19, and 32 more Mohave County residents have contracted the coronavirus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Wednesday, May 5. The report covered the two-day period between noon on Monday, May 3 and noon on Wednesday.

The newly deceased is a patient in the 80-89 age bracket. His death raises the toll in the Kingman area since the beginning of the pandemic to 150.

Of the 32 new cases, 13 were in the Kingman medical service area, including four in the age groups over 60 that are more vulnerable to complications from the virus. There were three new local cases ages 60-69, and one age 80-89. here were also three new cases ages 40-49, two each ages 20-29 and 50-59 and one each age 0-10 and 11-19.

Another 12 new cases were logged in the Bullhead City medical service area, while seven were logged in the Lake Havasu City area.

Despite about one-third of adults in the county having been vaccinated against COVID-19, the number of new weekly cases continues to hover over 100.

There were 116 cases and five deaths recorded in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, May 5. That compares to 144 cases and five deaths in the seven days ending at noon on Wednesday, April 28, and 110 new cases and 10 deaths in the prior seven days.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 185 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. It is followed by Kingman with 150, Lake Havasu City with 149, Fort Mohave with 51, Golden Valley with 31 and Mohave Valley with 20. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,012 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,074 for Bullhead City, 4,581 for Kingman, 1,671 for Fort Mohave, 1,118 for Golden Valley, 784 for Mohave Valley and 442 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 144 cases in Topock, 54 in Meadview, 48 in Dolan Springs and 38 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.2 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.6% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,901 residents are known to have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 20,512 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 22,763 cases in the county. The county counts 621 deaths, while the state reports 717. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, May 5 there were 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 393 new tests for a positivity rate of 4%.

The positivity rate in the county was 4% (17/401) on Wednesday, April 28; 5% (22/437) on Thursday, April 29; 5% (19/365) on Friday, April 30; 3% (15/430) on Saturday, May 1; 6% (16/252) on Sunday, May 2; 12% (15/126) on Monday, May 3; and 5% (24/477) on Tuesday, May 4.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 187,933 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.3% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, May 6, AZDHS was reporting seven new deaths and 601 new cases from 19,398 tests for a positivity rate of 3%. Nearly 867,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 17,367 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 32.6 million confirmed cases and 579,977 deaths the morning of Thursday, May 6. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 3,247,557 deaths from more than 155 million confirmed cases on Thursday, May 6.

All adults are now eligible to receive the vaccine, and the county reports that the shots are readily available at area pharmacies, Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai Mountain Campus and a list of providers that receive vaccine from the county that can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

The two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered in Mohave County for those ages 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine, if available, can be administered to those ages 16 and up.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.