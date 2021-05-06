OFFERS
Mohave County manager gets 15% raise

Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, who recently completed his first year on the job, will receive a 15% raise. He’ll now make about $176,000 a year. (Miner file photo)

Brandon Messick, For The Miner
Originally Published: May 6, 2021 6:04 p.m.

Mohave County Manager Sam Elters will get a 15% raise this year, following his first year on the job. Elters was hired as the county’s manager last year, after the retirement of former manager Mike Hendrix.

Elters has received a salary from the county of about $153,000 under a one-year contract. That contract is now set to be renewed for another year starting June 1, with a 15% pay increase after a decision at the Monday, May 3 meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. Elters will now make about $176,000 per year under his contract with Mohave County.

Elters started at a tumultuous time for Mohave County. Throughout 2020 Elters has worked with county health officials to provide testing and vaccination against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and has faced issues such as a rise in unemployment fraud committed against Mohave and other counties throughout the state.

According to Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould, the reasons for Elters’ raise were a matter of administration, as well as appreciation.

When Elters was hired, negotiations between Elters and county human resources officials led to an initial $150,000 salary, despite a willingness by the county to pay $160,000, Gould said. With Elters’ contract now renewed, the county has now agreed to provide additional compensation.

“He’s done a great job, so we went ahead and gave him a raise,” Gould said.

All Mohave County employees received a 5% pay increase last year, Gould said, but Elters joined the county’s administration after last year’s budgetary session.

Board Chairman Buster Johnson said Elters’ starting salary was about $25,000 lower than what the county paid for Hendrix’ contract through Scottsdale-based human resources company Educational Services Incorporated.

Although Johnson initially opposed hiring Elters in 2020, he says he supports the board’s unanimous decision to extend Elters’ contract, and the pay increase that comes with it.

By contrast, the county paid $178,000 under Hendrix’ contract prior to his retirement last year.

Prior to Elters’ tenure as Mohave County manager, he was employed by the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Kingman district. He later became state engineer for the department before his transition to the private sector.

In 2020, Elters was chosen from five potential candidates as the county’s manager.

