Column | County Corner: Recorder’s Office has been busy

Greetings from Kristi Blair, your Mohave County Recorder.

The year 2021 started out as another busy year with the Legislature in session. Around 160 election bills were proposed and provided a wide spectrum of legislature viewpoints on the election process. Our Arizona Association of Counties worked closely with the County Recorders and Elections Directors to ensure that the proposals were doable and they worked tirelessly on the issues to be the best possible for the voters of Arizona. We are anxiously awaiting the final results of bill proposals, and what changes will be needed for implementation.

Without any major elections anticipated for this year, Voter Registration staff have focused on additional training and cleaning up our voter registration rolls. We have been sending correspondence out to voters to request updates to information and have been receiving favorable responses. If you receive a letter where the envelope has “Official Election Mail” printed on the outer envelope, you can be confident that the letter is coming from our office. If the addressee is no longer at the address, it is imperative that rather than discard it, you write “No longer at this address” or “Return to Sender” and return it to us so that we can start the process to update our records. We rely on you to help us to ensure our records remain up-to-date.

In the Recorder’s Office, we have also continued working with several vendors to have all of our maps and older documents digitized to be imported into our recording software for easier customer retrieval. We hope to have this available by the fall of this year. Since February, you may also now obtain copies of your recorded documents through our self-service module and no longer need to call us for your request. You can view unofficial copies online and if you need an official copy of a document, you may purchase it by using your credit card. This service is located on the Mohave County website at https://eaglerss.mohave.gov/web/user/disclaimer. Of course, we are always here to assist you and feel free to contact us at recorderhelp@mohavecounty.us or by phone at 928-753-0701.

Although we remain open for business, we do appreciate the ability to fulfill your requests using our new self-service module or by phone. We continue to strive to ensure the safety of staff and customers by maintaining social distancing and following CDC guidelines.

For our Bullhead City customers, Valerie has accepted another position within the county. We ask for your patience while we fill her vacancy for both the assessor and recorder departments. We will have limited recording capabilities until her position can be filled. We will be posting the limited hours in the near future. Please call our main office at 928-753-0701 to obtain availability for the Bullhead City Office.

Again, thank you for the honor of being your Mohave County Recorder.