Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, May 08
Kingman Miner is Moving

Originally Published: May 7, 2021 11:59 a.m.

Pardon our dust—the Miner is moving!

Our phones are out of commission today (May 7) due to the move.

Catch us next week in our new location at 802 E. Beale

If you need immediate assistance with the following, please email us

Advertisings: advertising@kdminer.com

Editorial: opinion@kdminer.com

Legal Advertising: legals@kdminer.com

Classified Advertising: classified@kdminer.com

Circulation: circulation@kdminer.com

