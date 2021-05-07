Letter | Kingman lost a great citizen
Kingman recently lost a community-minded citizen and U.S. Marine Corps veteran David Bekeart.
David contributed his excellent fundraising skills and engaging personality to lend a hand up to many organizations, including the Jerty Ambrose Veterans Council (JAVC).
David's wife, Debbie, had requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a veterans’ organization of choice. As a result, the JAVC received donations from individuals and companies that included Chicago Title and Pioneer Title.
Thanks go out to those that donated to us in his name. David will be sorely missed. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of David.
Dorn Farrell
Kingman
President JAVC
