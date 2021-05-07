OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, May 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Charles ‘Chuck’ Hawkins

Charles ‘Chuck’ Hawkins

Charles ‘Chuck’ Hawkins

Originally Published: May 7, 2021 9:54 a.m.

Charles “Chuck” Hawkins went to his eternal home March 28, 2021 after a short illness. He enjoyed his retirement and liked to go camping and traveling. He attended many of his class reunions over the years. He worked for Arden Farms Dairy for 22 years and was the manager of the Bonanza restaurant in Los Angeles at a later time and spoke of his many ventures.

He was born in Holdenville, Oklahoma, and his family moved to Los Banos, California when he was 6 years old. He loved to talk about his many adventures with his boyhood friends and loved horseback riding. He was also quite active in sports.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mace and Beulah Hawkins; his son Steve; four sisters and one brother; and one stepson, Chuck Rinchiuso. He is survived by two daughters, Debbie and Kelly; two stepsons, Robin and James; his only living sister Chris Husted of Los Banos with whom he was very close; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and his wife Colleen whom he was happily married to for 36 years.

Memorial services will be held in Los Banos, California. He will be interred in the family plot.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Charles Albert "Chuck" Kobold
Obituary: Charles Gibson
Obituary | Charles Lambert Dent
Robert A. 'Mac' McPherson
Obituary: Charles Neal Caldwell

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State