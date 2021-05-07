OFFERS
Obituary | Daysha E. Roberts

Originally Published: May 7, 2021 10 a.m.

Daysha E. Roberts, 72, passed unexpectedly May 4, 2021 at Sante Rehabilitation center in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born May 13, 1948 in McNary, Arizona, daughter of Mazel and Pearl Penrod.

Daysha graduated with a bachelor’s in education from NAU in 1970. She had three passions in life she pursued, her family, her church, and her love for teaching. She met her loving husband, Danny Roberts within the local community theatre group where she directed many productions during her free time. They married shortly after on Aug. 9, 1982 and celebrated 39 years of marriage. She spent her entire adult life in Kingman, Arizona where she continued her lifelong career in education teaching at Kingman Junior High School for 34 years, enriching the lives of young adults through drama and theatre. She was a loving member of the LDS community she lived within. She was predeceased by her parents Mazel and Pearl Penrod. Surviving in addition to her husband Danny are her siblings Eric and Candace; her children Reue’l, Daylene, and Paul; and her grandchildren Gavriel, Uriel, Keiran, Rowan, Sydney, Macie, Rhett and Briggs.

A service remembrance will be held at the LDS Church at 10 a.m., May 8, 3180 Rutherford St., Kingman, Arizona 86401. Interment will be held on May 10 at 10 a.m. at Lakeside Cemetery, 1265 Larson Road, Lakeside, Arizona 85929.

Those of you who wish to remember Daysha in a special way may make gifts in her memory to 929 E. Mary Lynn Lane, Kingman, Arizona 86409.

