Woods is out as Mohave County Fairgrounds manager

KINGMAN - Mohave County Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods has been dismissed by the Mohave County Fair Association Board of Directors.

The board wrote in a news release that it voted to terminate Woods’ contract “effectively immediately” at its Thursday, May 6 meeting. Woods had been placed on paid administrative leave on Sunday, May 2.

No reason was given for Woods’ dismissal.

The news release noted that a candidate search is forthcoming, and said board member Karen Hughes will serve as acting fair manager until the position is filled.

“All planned events will continue as scheduled,” the fair board wrote, noting fireworks are planned for July 4 and The Mohave County Fair will be held Sept 16-19.

Information provided by Mohave County Fair Association Board of Directors