Beale Street Theater’s ‘A Murdered Mystery’ dinner theater starts May 14 in Kingman area
KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater’s “A Murdered Mystery” by Karl Garner will make the rounds at multiple Kingman area establishments in a dinner-theater format starting Friday, May 14.
The theater wrote in a news release that the play, to be directed by Darla Watson, is a spoof of the classic murder mystery genre.
“Add a little improv and delicious food and you have the recipe for a delightful evening’s entertainment,” the theater wrote.
The first performance is slated for 7 p.m. May 14 at Black Bridge Brewery, 421 E. Beale St. The second and third performances, also at Black Bridge Brewery, will take place at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. May 15.
The Dambar & Steakhouse, 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave., will host the performance next at 6:30 p.m. May 21 and 22. Hualapai Mountain Lodge Event Center, 4525 Hualapai Mountain Road, will be the location of the last block of performances set for 6:30 p.m. May 28, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. May 29.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for kids, with a dinner add on available starting at $15. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to https://www.bealestreettheater.com/.
Information provided by Beale Street Theater
