Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 09
Beale Street Theater’s ‘A Murdered Mystery’ dinner theater starts May 14 in Kingman area

The Beale Street Theater’s dinner theater is set for various venues in the Kingman area this month. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 8, 2021 4:43 p.m.

KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater’s “A Murdered Mystery” by Karl Garner will make the rounds at multiple Kingman area establishments in a dinner-theater format starting Friday, May 14.

The theater wrote in a news release that the play, to be directed by Darla Watson, is a spoof of the classic murder mystery genre.

“Add a little improv and delicious food and you have the recipe for a delightful evening’s entertainment,” the theater wrote.

The first performance is slated for 7 p.m. May 14 at Black Bridge Brewery, 421 E. Beale St. The second and third performances, also at Black Bridge Brewery, will take place at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. May 15.

The Dambar & Steakhouse, 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave., will host the performance next at 6:30 p.m. May 21 and 22. Hualapai Mountain Lodge Event Center, 4525 Hualapai Mountain Road, will be the location of the last block of performances set for 6:30 p.m. May 28, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. May 29.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for kids, with a dinner add on available starting at $15. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to https://www.bealestreettheater.com/.

Information provided by Beale Street Theater

