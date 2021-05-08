Flag Fire patrols continue, Mohave County park still closed

KINGMAN – Local Bureau of Land Management crews continue to patrol the Flag Fire in the Hualapai Mountains, which is now 88% contained.

Mohave County wrote in a news release on Wednesday, May 5 that some resources have been released to the point where the Type 3 Incident Management Team is no longer needed.

Local BLM crews, in addition to patrolling the fire, will continue addressing potential trouble spots such as smoldering logs and stump holes.

The community of Pine Lake is open to visitors, but Hualapai Mountain Park, its trails and Flag Mine Road remain closed.

Flag Mine Road will remain closed for an indefinite period because of the potential for falling rock and debris, the count reported.

Mohave County Parks has developed a phased reopening plan for the park to allow for assessment and removal of remaining hazards.

Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 and county personnel from the sheriff’s office, MCSO Search and Rescue, Public Works, Flood Control and Emergency Management, along with BLM and state forestry personnel, attended a meeting with Pine Lake residents hosted by the Pine Lake Fire District on Monday, May 3 in Pine Lake.

“BLM fire personnel provided a summary of the Flag Fire activities and current status, and Mohave County Flood Control briefed residents on the potential for future flooding from the burn scar and provided information on obtaining flood insurance,” the county wrote in the news release. “Residents expressed gratitude to all of the agencies and personnel that participated in evacuation and fire suppression activities.”

