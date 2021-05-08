OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Flag Fire patrols continue, Mohave County park still closed

The Flag Fire in the Hualapai Mountains is out, but some road closures remain in effect. The fire burned about 1,200 acres. (File photo courtesy of Tim Hammond)

The Flag Fire in the Hualapai Mountains is out, but some road closures remain in effect. The fire burned about 1,200 acres. (File photo courtesy of Tim Hammond)

Originally Published: May 8, 2021 4:36 p.m.

KINGMAN – Local Bureau of Land Management crews continue to patrol the Flag Fire in the Hualapai Mountains, which is now 88% contained.

Mohave County wrote in a news release on Wednesday, May 5 that some resources have been released to the point where the Type 3 Incident Management Team is no longer needed.

Local BLM crews, in addition to patrolling the fire, will continue addressing potential trouble spots such as smoldering logs and stump holes.

The community of Pine Lake is open to visitors, but Hualapai Mountain Park, its trails and Flag Mine Road remain closed.

Flag Mine Road will remain closed for an indefinite period because of the potential for falling rock and debris, the count reported.

Mohave County Parks has developed a phased reopening plan for the park to allow for assessment and removal of remaining hazards.

Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 and county personnel from the sheriff’s office, MCSO Search and Rescue, Public Works, Flood Control and Emergency Management, along with BLM and state forestry personnel, attended a meeting with Pine Lake residents hosted by the Pine Lake Fire District on Monday, May 3 in Pine Lake.

“BLM fire personnel provided a summary of the Flag Fire activities and current status, and Mohave County Flood Control briefed residents on the potential for future flooding from the burn scar and provided information on obtaining flood insurance,” the county wrote in the news release. “Residents expressed gratitude to all of the agencies and personnel that participated in evacuation and fire suppression activities.”

Information provided by Mohave County

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman-area Flag Fire update: Pine Lake residents can return home
Mop up continues on Flag Fire
Ridge Fire in Hualapais 87% contained
Prescribed burns planned for Pine Lake, Hualapai Mountain Park
Prescribed burns planned for Hualapai Mountains to reduce wildfire threat
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State