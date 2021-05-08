Fortier 60th Wedding Anniversary
Originally Published: May 8, 2021 5:08 p.m.
Irene Anne Fortier and Paul George Fortier of Kingman celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family at home on May 6, 2021. The couple was wed on May 6, 1961 in Lewiston, Maine. They have five children and 14 grandchildren. They are planning an anniversary camping trip to Williams where Paul is expected to make Irene pay a kissing toll to enter the motor home.
