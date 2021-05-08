OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman council to hold street maintenance workshop

Kingman City Council will hold a street maintenance workshop. (Miner file photo)

Kingman City Council will hold a street maintenance workshop. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 8, 2021 5:06 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council will hold a workshop on street maintenance at 4 p.m. Monday, May 10 in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St. According to the brief agenda for the meeting, staff and representatives from NCE, a planning and environmental consulting firm, are set to present best practices for street maintenance to council.

As of January 2021, more than 50% of Kingman’s streets network have roads with less than five years of service life remaining. While 24% of local streets are in “very good” condition, 41% are in “very poor” condition, according to a report from Streets Superintendent Jack Plaunty provided to council earlier this year.

City streets sit in the 25th percentile when compared with other cities utilizing the same street-mapping service as Kingman, which had a pavement condition index rating of 42 in January 2019. As of October 2020, that PCI had dropped to 37. The average is 69, and the index runs from zero to 100.

Plaunty has said the most achievable target would be for the city to accomplish a 10-point PCI increase over the course of the coming decade. However, with just less than $65 million in deferred maintenance, that increase would require approximately $5 million a year through 2031 being spent on pavement preservation.

The city is currently spending approximately $864,000 a year on pavement preservation.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Rough Roads Ahead: 41% of Kingman streets are in ‘very poor’ condition
City’s road repairs will be costly
Ouch! : Kingman roads deteriorating with little relief in sight
Caution: Rough roads ahead for Kingman
Kingman calls for review of city's street needs
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State