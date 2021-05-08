Kingman council to hold street maintenance workshop

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council will hold a workshop on street maintenance at 4 p.m. Monday, May 10 in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St. According to the brief agenda for the meeting, staff and representatives from NCE, a planning and environmental consulting firm, are set to present best practices for street maintenance to council.

As of January 2021, more than 50% of Kingman’s streets network have roads with less than five years of service life remaining. While 24% of local streets are in “very good” condition, 41% are in “very poor” condition, according to a report from Streets Superintendent Jack Plaunty provided to council earlier this year.

City streets sit in the 25th percentile when compared with other cities utilizing the same street-mapping service as Kingman, which had a pavement condition index rating of 42 in January 2019. As of October 2020, that PCI had dropped to 37. The average is 69, and the index runs from zero to 100.

Plaunty has said the most achievable target would be for the city to accomplish a 10-point PCI increase over the course of the coming decade. However, with just less than $65 million in deferred maintenance, that increase would require approximately $5 million a year through 2031 being spent on pavement preservation.

The city is currently spending approximately $864,000 a year on pavement preservation.