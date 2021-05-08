Kingman Diet Tip: Small changes can have a big impact

Hi, this is Eunice from the Diet Center.

Do you carry extra weight around your mid-section? If so, here are two things – calcium and moderate exercise – that can help.

A study found that people who consumed low-fat yogurt as part of their weight-loss program lost a significant amount of weight compared to people who just consumed less calories. The study was done on two groups of obese adults. One group consumed three servings of low-fat yogurt providing about 1,100 mg of calcium every day. The second group was limited to about 500 mg of calcium a day. Both groups followed a diet that provided 500 calories less than their normal caloric intake. After 12 weeks, those who included yogurt lost an average of 13 pounds. They lost more body fat, and less muscle mass. Those who included the yogurt were about twice as effective at maintaining muscle mass. On average, those who included yogurt lost 22% more weight and 61% more body fat than the second group!

Another positive result was that those who included yogurt also lost 81% more fat in their stomach area! They lost more than an inch around their waists. Compared to those who did not include yogurt, those who consumed yogurt lost six times more in their waist circumference! This is particularly beneficial for people who are “apple-shaped,” or carry fat around their mid-section. Such people are at an increased risk for heart disease, diabetes and other health problems.

The link between low-fat yogurt and weight loss appears to be a result of adequate calcium intake through low-fat dairy consumption.

As for exercise, research is showing that even a little weight loss resulting from exercise can result in significant health benefits such as lowering blood pressure, and better blood sugar control. The loss could be such a small amount that you do not have to see any significant physical changes. Researchers are also looking at how the small loss helps reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

What the researchers found is that a modest loss in weight from exercise comes from fat lost under the skin, as well as loss of intra-abdominal fat. One study, in which participants lost a modest average of three pounds after joining an exercise program, showed that the participants lost 7% of their intra-abdominal fat. This amount of fat loss around the body’s internal organs is what can significantly benefit a person’s health.

Remember, adding non-fat and low-fat dairy in your meal plan and adding exercise to your day, not only can help with your weight loss, but can help to improve your health.

