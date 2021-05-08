OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Diet Tip: Small changes can have a big impact

Eunice Mesick

Eunice Mesick

Eunice Mesick, Health & Wellness Writer
Originally Published: May 8, 2021 4:37 p.m.

Hi, this is Eunice from the Diet Center.

Do you carry extra weight around your mid-section? If so, here are two things – calcium and moderate exercise – that can help.

A study found that people who consumed low-fat yogurt as part of their weight-loss program lost a significant amount of weight compared to people who just consumed less calories. The study was done on two groups of obese adults. One group consumed three servings of low-fat yogurt providing about 1,100 mg of calcium every day. The second group was limited to about 500 mg of calcium a day. Both groups followed a diet that provided 500 calories less than their normal caloric intake. After 12 weeks, those who included yogurt lost an average of 13 pounds. They lost more body fat, and less muscle mass. Those who included the yogurt were about twice as effective at maintaining muscle mass. On average, those who included yogurt lost 22% more weight and 61% more body fat than the second group!

Another positive result was that those who included yogurt also lost 81% more fat in their stomach area! They lost more than an inch around their waists. Compared to those who did not include yogurt, those who consumed yogurt lost six times more in their waist circumference! This is particularly beneficial for people who are “apple-shaped,” or carry fat around their mid-section. Such people are at an increased risk for heart disease, diabetes and other health problems.

The link between low-fat yogurt and weight loss appears to be a result of adequate calcium intake through low-fat dairy consumption.

As for exercise, research is showing that even a little weight loss resulting from exercise can result in significant health benefits such as lowering blood pressure, and better blood sugar control. The loss could be such a small amount that you do not have to see any significant physical changes. Researchers are also looking at how the small loss helps reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

What the researchers found is that a modest loss in weight from exercise comes from fat lost under the skin, as well as loss of intra-abdominal fat. One study, in which participants lost a modest average of three pounds after joining an exercise program, showed that the participants lost 7% of their intra-abdominal fat. This amount of fat loss around the body’s internal organs is what can significantly benefit a person’s health.

Remember, adding non-fat and low-fat dairy in your meal plan and adding exercise to your day, not only can help with your weight loss, but can help to improve your health.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If your weight loss progress has been set back by COVID or other factors, Diet Center can help you reach your weight loss goals. Call 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Strong healthy bones mean strong healthy bodies
Diet Center’s Behavior Tip of the Week: A well-balanced diet versus cost
Diet Center’s Exercise Tip of the Week: Preventing lean muscle loss
Diet Center’s Excercise Tip of the Week: Big Benefits
Breakfast and weight loss
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State