OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | A good deed

Originally Published: May 8, 2021 4:49 p.m.

Since moving to the Southern Vista neighborhood seven years ago, I have always been extremely cautious turning north onto Central Avenue (at the watertower) off of Hualapai Mountain Road. There were previously two banks of mailboxes awkwardly placed such that cars were virtually always stopped there to pick up their mail on a busy road. Tyler Angle of Angle Homes recently took the initiative to move the mailboxes. His company did not originally place them in such an unsafe location. He had no responsibility to take this on. He simply saw a dangerous situation and took it upon himself, at his company’s own expense, to make Kingman a little bit better place. I applaud his initiative and appreciate what he did. It’s a great example of doing the right thing.

Ryan Swapp

Southern Vista

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Real Estate & Home Life: Quality Homes in Southern Vista
Subdivision plans to go before P&Z
Kingman housing market shows some improvement
Fripps rezone may offer hot start to 2009
Rants and Raves | Jan. 3, 2021
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State