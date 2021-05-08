Letter | A good deed
Since moving to the Southern Vista neighborhood seven years ago, I have always been extremely cautious turning north onto Central Avenue (at the watertower) off of Hualapai Mountain Road. There were previously two banks of mailboxes awkwardly placed such that cars were virtually always stopped there to pick up their mail on a busy road. Tyler Angle of Angle Homes recently took the initiative to move the mailboxes. His company did not originally place them in such an unsafe location. He had no responsibility to take this on. He simply saw a dangerous situation and took it upon himself, at his company’s own expense, to make Kingman a little bit better place. I applaud his initiative and appreciate what he did. It’s a great example of doing the right thing.
Ryan Swapp
Southern Vista
