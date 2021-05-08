OFFERS
Letter | Save the bison, or feed the hungry

Originally Published: May 8, 2021 4:50 p.m.

Looking at the beautiful picture of the buffalo and wondering why you can't come up with a better solution than killing them!

If no solution is found, why not donate the meat to food banks. It could also be offered to other states in need of food! It's sad to see but sometimes necessary and there are a lot of people going hungry during this terrible pandemic.

I hope the killing won't take place though! It's really sad!

Kathy Hensley

Croswell, Michigan

