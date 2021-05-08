Mohave 911 | May 9, 2021

Traffic stop leads to felony drug allegations against California man

KINGMAN – Russell Paul Samuel, 44, of Nuevo, California was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, May 3 after a traffic stop and subsequent vehicle tow reportedly resulted in authorities locating approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine.

MCSO wrote in a news release that at approximately 11 a.m., deputies observed a white pickup truck driving in the area of Highway 95 near Boundary Cone Road. A records check reportedly revealed an expired license plate from 2015. Deputies conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle and made contact with the driver and sole occupant, identified as Samuel.

A second records check reportedly revealed Samuel’s driver’s license to be suspended. When asked about the license plate, the sheriff’s office says Samuel admitted to taking the 2021 registration tab from his wife’s vehicle and placing it on the expired plate.

Deputies towed the vehicle for violations, and a vehicle search was conducted during which time deputies say they located approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

Samuel was arrested on suspicion of felony dangerous drug possession for sale and drug paraphernalia possession, and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Golden Valley man arrested on sexual abuse allegations

KINGMAN – Michael Ray Wyckoff, 22, of Golden Valley was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on April 21 after authorities received a report of an alleged sexual assault.

Deputies were called to a home in the 800 block of Escuela Road at approximately 12:30 a.m. The reporting party said that her son, identified as Wyckoff, had sexually assaulted a family friend.

The investigation reportedly revealed that the female victim had been sleeping on the floor when she awoke to someone touching her inappropriately. The victim advised she pulled away from the suspect and ran to the bathroom. According to MCSO, the victim identified the suspect as Wyckoff.

Wyckoff was detained and placed into custody. When asked what happened, Wyckoff reportedly replied: “I did a bad thing.” When asked for clarification, Wyckoff told deputies he had touched the victim while she was sleeping, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wyckoff was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual abuse and an active arrest warrant. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

The investigation is ongoing.