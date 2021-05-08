Mohave Community College won’t immediately offer 4-year degrees
KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will continue to focus on offering two-year associate degrees and partnering with four-year universities instead of immediately offering four-year degrees, which became a possibility when Gov. Doug Ducey signed enabling legislation last week.
“At this time, MCC will remain committed to serving our district and region of Arizona with the best certificate and associate degree offerings to help our communities grow and prosper,” MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein said in a statement. “If there is ever a strong demand for a specific 4-year degree down the road, MCC will evaluate the best options for our students and communities, and our locally elected governing board would then vote on the best path forward.”
