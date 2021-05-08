Rants and Raves | May 9, 2021

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

They like pansies – Who would have thought that the critters eating our flowers on the west side of downtown are not rabbits, deer or birds but chuckwallas!

I was in Nevada for a few days. It was so nice to see everyone wear masks. Never saw anyone whining about it or protesting. That’s why their COVID-19 infections and deaths are one-third of Arizona’s.

Mohave County manager gets 15% raise – Meanwhile, I got a 1.5% raise in both my Navy pension and my Social Security. I did a good job, too.

Border ‘Crisis’: Mohave County Supervisors approve resolution asking Gov. Doug Ducey to intervene at the border – Illegal immigration could be greatly curbed if those who hire ineligible individuals were prosecuted. Such hiring is a crime, but is not discussed in the illegal immigration debate. Why are these American criminals being protected?

Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4 – First, adolescents don’t need to be vaccinated as more die of the flu than coronavirus. Biden and Fauci send such stupid signals like, after vaccination, why would one still need a mask, Joe? You don’t, but he wears one constantly?

Biden’s speech rant – To compare President Biden to Hitler is not only wrong but disgusting. Biden has done nothing to even suggest he wants to take over our government. NOTHING. Also, apparently you have a very short memory, like our last administration.

Facebook board upholds Trump suspension – What a damnable lie and half-truth. Trump wasn’t upholding rioters. This message of peace was stating the election was stolen but to go home and keep the peace. Half-truths are what the left always uses. Despicable!