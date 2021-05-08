Sounds of Kingman presents ‘Paired Down’ on May 16
Originally Published: May 8, 2021 5:24 p.m.
KINGMAN – The band Paired Down will perform from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 16 at Metcalfe Park in downtown Kingman as part of the Sounds of Kingman outdoor concert series.
According to a news release, the band has been together since 2000. Their playlist includes rock, folk and country music.
The concerts are free and open to the public. Attendees are advised to bring blankets and chairs.
Information provided by Sounds of Kingman
