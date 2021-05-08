OFFERS
Sounds of Kingman presents ‘Paired Down’ on May 16

Paired Down will play at Metcalfe Park on Sunday, May 16. (Courtesy photo)

Paired Down will play at Metcalfe Park on Sunday, May 16. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: May 8, 2021 5:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – The band Paired Down will perform from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 16 at Metcalfe Park in downtown Kingman as part of the Sounds of Kingman outdoor concert series.

According to a news release, the band has been together since 2000. Their playlist includes rock, folk and country music.

The concerts are free and open to the public. Attendees are advised to bring blankets and chairs.

Information provided by Sounds of Kingman

