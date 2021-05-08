OFFERS
Theater workshops slated at ArtHub in Kingman

Kingman Center for the Arts is offering a variety of theater workshops at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St. (Miner file photo)

Kingman Center for the Arts is offering a variety of theater workshops at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 8, 2021 5:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Center for the Arts is offering three theater workshops for children, teens and young adults that will run from May 12 through June 18 at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St.

For children ages 7-14, KCA is offering a Cinderella-themed musical theater workshop. Kids ages 7-12 can also participate in a fairytale reader’s theater with short plays, while those ages 15-20 are eligible for the directing class.

“I’m a big advocate for making theater accessible to our youth and community,” said Sidney Valdez, the workshop’s instructor. “I love teaching the magic of theater and musical theater because it’s a great creative outlet, especially for kids.”

The Cinderella-themed workshop, dubbed Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo Musical Theater Workshop, will run for five Mondays from 5:30–7 p.m. starting Monday, May 17. The cost to participate is $70.

“In this workshop participants will block, choreograph and sing through iconic Cinderella songs and scenes,” KCA wrote in a news release. “The basics of musical theater casting, blocking and choreography will be covered incorporating all levels of musical theater.”

The fairytale reader’s theater workshop for ages 7–12 will run for six Wednesdays from 5:30–7 p.m. starting Wednesday, May 12. It will cover basic auditioning practices, and introduce scripts while focusing on characterization, props, dance and more. The cost to participate is $75.

The Directing for Teens and Young Adults workshop will run for six Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. starting Friday, May 14. The cost to participate is $100.

“The workshop will start with a production meeting introducing students to artistic directing, musical directing, stage management, set design, costumes, and more,” KCA wrote. “Additional classes will teach students about auditions, cast bonding exercises, learning about the stage, blocking, deadlines, publicity and more.”

For more information or to get involved, go to https://kingmanarts.org/classes/.

Information provided by Kingman Center for the Arts

