3 more Mohave County residents killed by COVID-19

KINGMAN – Three more Mohave County residents have died from COVID-19, and another 20 residents have contracted the coronavirus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Monday, May 10. The report covered the three-day period between noon on Friday, May 7 and noon on Monday.

The deaths, which raised the toll in the county since the beginning of the pandemic to 627, included two residents from the Bullhead City medical service area in the 60-69 age bracket. The third death was a Lake Havasu City service area resident age 70-79.

Only six of the new cases were in the expansive Kingman medical service area. There were three new local cases in the 30-39 age range, and one each age 20-29, 50-59 and 60-69.

Bullhead City experienced the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 10, including four in the age groups over 60 that are typically more vulnerable to complications from the coronavirus. There were also four new cases logged in the Lake Havasu City service area.

Despite about one-third of adults in the county having been vaccinated against COVID-19, the number of new weekly cases continues to hover over 100.

There were 116 cases and five deaths recorded in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, May 5. That compares to 144 cases and five deaths in the seven days ending at noon on Wednesday, April 28, and 110 new cases and 10 deaths in the prior seven days.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 187 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. It is followed by Kingman and Lake Havasu City with 150 each, Fort Mohave with 54, Golden Valley with 31 and Mohave Valley with 20. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,026 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,089 for Bullhead City, 4,592 for Kingman, 1,675 for Fort Mohave, 1,122 for Golden Valley, 787 for Mohave Valley and 444 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 145 cases in Topock, 54 in Meadview, 50 in Dolan Springs and 38 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.2 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years.

The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.6% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,973 residents are known to have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 20,572 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 22,819 cases in the county. The county counts 627 deaths, while the state reports 723. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, May 10 there were nine new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 173 new tests for a positivity rate of 5%.

The positivity rate in the county was 12% (15/126) on Monday, May 3; 5% (24/477) on Tuesday, May 4; 4% (15/393) on Wednesday, May 5; 4% (15/393) on Thursday, May 6; and 4% (18/426) on Friday, May 7.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 189,611 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.3% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, May 11, AZDHS was reporting 19 new deaths and 683 new cases from 14,940 tests for a positivity rate of 5%. More than 870,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 17,428 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 32.7 million confirmed cases and 582,296 deaths the morning of Tuesday, May 11. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 3,307,032 deaths from more than 159 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, May 11.

All adults are now eligible to receive the vaccine, and the county reports that the shots are readily available at area pharmacies, Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai Mountain Campus and a list of providers that receive vaccine from the county that can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

The two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered in Mohave County for those ages 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine, if available, can be administered to those ages 16 and up.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.

Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for persons 18 and older at its Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and in most owned by Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.