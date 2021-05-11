OFFERS
Briefs | Arizona reports rate of COVID increase slows

New cases of COVID-19 are falling again in Arizona. State Health Director Dr. Cara Christ is pictures. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)



By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 11, 2021 5:45 p.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona on Tuesday reported 683 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths amid a slowing of the rate of additional cases.

The pandemic totals rose to 870,155 cases and 17,428 deaths, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations hovered below 600 for the third straight day, with 577 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Monday, after ranging above 600 for nearly two weeks, according to the dashboard.

Arizona's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped over the past two weeks, declining from 719 on April 25 to 699 on Sunday while the rolling average of daily deaths falling from 16 to 9 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Judge dismisses lawsuit over GOP election

PHOENIX - A Maricopa County Superior Court judge dismissed a lawsuit over alleged voting irregularities in the Arizona Republican Party’s January election, ruling that the dispute involved internal party politics and cannot be decided in a court of law.

The lawsuit stemmed from the Arizona Republican Party Jan. 23 election after party chairwoman Kelli Ward narrowly won her re-election. Ward’s challenger, Sandra Dowling, alongside party activist Bill Beard, sued Ward and the party in March when party officials declined their attorney’s calls for an audit and recount, even as Ward made similar claims of former President Donald Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden.

“The Court simply does not have authority to order the chairwoman of the Republican Party to order a Special Meeting to consider an audit, investigation, recount or re-vote of internal party procedures not involving public office or a core Constitutional concern,” Judge Michael Kemp wrote in his dismissal of the lawsuit.

Jack Wilenchik, attorney for the Arizona Republican Party, said he plans to file a motion to dismiss a second lawsuit that similarly seeks to have the results of the January election audited, if attorney Dowling and Beard don’t back down, the Arizona Capitol Times reported.

Kemp wrote in his dismissal that Dowling and Beard have potential remedies outside the court, like gathering support to force a special meeting – which party activists first attempted in March before party officials canceled the meeting, saying they hadn’t collected enough valid signatures.

Other options Kemp offered included seeking a recall of state party officials who declined the audit, trying to revise the bylaws for the future or reviewing the ballots and documents related to the January vote.

Navajo Nation reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

WINDOW ROCK - The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Tribal health officials also said there were 19 new coronavirus cases and one death Sunday, but the numbers weren’t immediately reported due to Mother’s Day. The latest combined figures pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,620 on the vast reservation. The known death toll now is at 1,285. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated.

