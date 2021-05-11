OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Jim L. Davidson Sr.

Jim L. Davidson Sr.

Jim L. Davidson Sr.

Originally Published: May 11, 2021 5:58 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, May 12, 2021 1:52 PM

Jim L. Davidson Sr. passed away in his sleep May 8, 2021 after battling several illnesses for many years. Mr. Davidson was born in Kennett, Missouri on June 16, 1938. After WWII his parents moved to Benton Harbor, Michigan. That is where he met his wife Dee (Dolores Lombardo) in 1963. Jim and Dee married in 1965. Together, they lived in Alameda County, California until moving to Golden Valley, Arizona in 2001.

Jim is survived by his wife, Dee, of Arizona; sons Jim Jr. (wife-Pauline) and Ted; his brother, Harold Davidson (wife-Dora Lee); aunts Nora Boone and LaVanda Warren; sister-in-law Helen Lombardo and brother- in-law Warren Westfall all out of Michigan; Nancy Davidson, sister- in-law, also of Arizona; and nieces and nephews Chad, Amber, Ashley, Robbie, Sue Ann, and Eddie. Jim has many cousins as well. He has grandchildren and great-grandchildren that came as gifts with Pauline.

The family especially thanks the KRMC Home Health nurses and care givers, especially Audrey, Ashley, Jeff, Diane, Helen, Monica, Patricia, Renee, Susie and Glen. Without their care and concern Jim would not have maintained at home for so many years.

The family also wishes to thank Doctors, S. Joe, S. Mergler, Bokhari, Spencer, Mohtaseb, Shahzad all of KRMC and Dr. Burhan of Ft. Mohave. We also thank the Pulmonary and Pain Management Departments of KRMC and Kingman Urology. We thank Evan, Dawn and Andrea from Physical Therapy and want to also give a special thanks to the Golden Valley Fire Department for all of the “pick-ups.”

A visitation is scheduled for May 13, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home, located at 1701 N Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B Kingman, Arizona 86401.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory and Memorials may be sent to the funeral home.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com

To send a FREE card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: James Rowe Sr.
Obituary: Robert Thien Sr.
Obituary: Elario Rinaldis
Obituary: Vito Lombardo
Obituary: Tommie L. Cadwallader

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State