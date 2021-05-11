Obituary | Jim L. Davidson Sr.

Jim L. Davidson Sr. passed away in his sleep May 8, 2021 after battling several illnesses for many years. Mr. Davidson was born in Kennett, Missouri on June 16, 1938. After WWII his parents moved to Benton Harbor, Michigan. That is where he met his wife Dee (Dolores Lombardo) in 1963. Jim and Dee married in 1965. Together, they lived in Alameda County, California until moving to Golden Valley, Arizona in 2001.

Jim is survived by his wife, Dee, of Arizona; sons Jim Jr. (wife-Pauline) and Ted; his brother, Harold Davidson (wife-Dora Lee); aunts Nora Boone and LaVanda Warren; sister-in-law Helen Lombardo and brother- in-law Warren Westfall all out of Michigan; Nancy Davidson, sister- in-law, also of Arizona; and nieces and nephews Chad, Amber, Ashley, Robbie, Sue Ann, and Eddie. Jim has many cousins as well. He has grandchildren and great-grandchildren that came as gifts with Pauline.

The family especially thanks the KRMC Home Health nurses and care givers, especially Audrey, Ashley, Jeff, Diane, Helen, Monica, Patricia, Renee, Susie and Glen. Without their care and concern Jim would not have maintained at home for so many years.

The family also wishes to thank Doctors, S. Joe, S. Mergler, Bokhari, Spencer, Mohtaseb, Shahzad all of KRMC and Dr. Burhan of Ft. Mohave. We also thank the Pulmonary and Pain Management Departments of KRMC and Kingman Urology. We thank Evan, Dawn and Andrea from Physical Therapy and want to also give a special thanks to the Golden Valley Fire Department for all of the “pick-ups.”

A visitation is scheduled for May 13, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home, located at 1701 N Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B Kingman, Arizona 86401.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory and Memorials may be sent to the funeral home.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com

To send a FREE card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.