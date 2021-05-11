Right treatment, right road, right time: The City of Kingman is working on a new way to preserve pavement
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: May 11, 2021 5:50 p.m.
Most Read
- Emergency Evacuation Order for Pine Lake, Hualapai Mountain Park and surrounding areas
- Flag Fire south of Kingman grows to 1,400 acres
- Kingman men reportedly admit involvement in drive-by shooting
- Obituary
- Lake Havasu City police investigating officer-involved shooting near Kingman
- Kingman woman arrested on suspicion of attempting to commit kidnapping
- Obituary
- Helicopter reconnaissance over Flag Fire set for Monday morning
- Briefs
- Obituary
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: