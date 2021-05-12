County to utilize water haulers while new motor is built for Golden Valley Improvement District

KINGMAN – Mohave County is bringing in multiple trucks capable of hauling thousands of gallons of water to assist with the shutdown of the Golden Valley Improvement District’s booster station, for which a new motor must be built in Phoenix over the course of the next week.

The Golden Valley Improvement District water system’s booster station was shut down on Sunday, May 9 due to the failure of its supply well, the county wrote in a news release. That resulted in a loss of pressure in a portion of the distribution system. The initial problem was the failure of the well, and water started to be lost in the storage tank. Emergency interconnect was implemented. The water in the tank fell below 10 feet and the booster pumps had to be shut off so as not to damage the pumps.

The county wrote that the replacement motor will take approximately five to seven days to build, and then another two to three days for proper installation in Golden Valley. There are currently approximately 500 homes in Golden Valley without water. Those currently without water are served by the booster station, encompassing roughly all connections along Agua Fria and north of Agua Fria, as well as some streets on the west side of the district between Agua Fria and Highway 68.

“Everything is being done to expedite the repair,” the release continued. “Meanwhile, to keep the system running, the county has hired a company with two 6,000-gallon water trucks and a 2,300-gallon truck. Another 3,100-gallon truck has been ordered from Las Vegas and should arrive this morning. They will haul water on a continuing basis to the site.”

Residents can also utilize the county’s bottled-water pickup station at the Golden Valley Fire Training Center, 623 South Colorado Road in Golden Valley from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bottled water is available on a limited basis.

The distribution system’s pressure loss may cause backpressure, or a net movement of water from outside the pipe to the inside through cracks, breaks or joints in the system, which are common in all water systems, the county continued.

“These conditions may pose an imminent and substantial health endangerment to persons served by the system,” the release noted. “Please, boil that water for three minutes before using. Do not drink it without boiling first.”

Golden Valley residents will be informed when there is no longer a need to boil water.

Information provided by Mohave County

