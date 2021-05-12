Miner’s telephones out of order
Originally Published: May 12, 2021 10:23 a.m.
KINGMAN – The telephones at the Miner’s new office at 802 E. Beale St. were not functioning properly on Wednesday, May 12 due to limitations of the service provider. We are working to resolve the problem, and apologize for the inconvenience.
