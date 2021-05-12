OFFERS
Sheriff’s office to use grant funds to purchase side-by-side vehicle

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to purchase an all-terrain side-by-side vehicle. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: May 12, 2021 10 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to purchase an all-terrain side-by-side vehicle.

MCSO wrote in a news release that the Polaris General XP 1000 will be purchased for $29,126 using the grant money made possible by the passage of Proposition 207, which legalized the sale of recreational marijuana in the state. A portion of the sales tax collected from marijuana sales is earmarked for public safety agencies.

“The ATV will be utilized for multiple purposes throughout Mohave County,” MCSO wrote. “It will aid deputies in responding to remote off-road incidents and other emergencies in areas otherwise inaccessible by patrol vehicles. This ATV will be used for rapid response to off-road crashes, medical assists, search and rescue missions, and off-road law enforcement.”

The sheriff’s office said having the ability to access remote areas with an ATV will minimize potential damage to patrol vehicles. The ATV will accommodate one to two deputies, with room for passengers in need of transport.

It will be marked as an MCSO vehicle and outfitted with all necessary equipment.

Information provided by MCSO

