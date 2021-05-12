Update: Golden Valley Improvement District water well expected to be operational early next week

KINGMAN – Mohave County staff have found a compatible submersible motor for the Golden Valley Improvement District’s booster station, and the water supply well is now expected to be back online early next week.

The Golden Valley Improvement District water system’s booster station was shut down on Sunday, May 9 due to the failure of its supply well, the county wrote in a news release. That resulted in a loss of pressure in a portion of the distribution system. The initial problem was the failure of the well, and water started to be lost in the storage tank. Emergency interconnect was implemented. The water in the tank fell below 10 feet and the booster pumps had to be shut off so as not to damage the pumps.

There are currently about 500 homes in Golden Valley without water. Those currently without water are served by the booster station, encompassing roughly all connections along Agua Fria and north of Agua Fria, as well as some streets on the west side of the district between Agua Fria and Highway 68.

The county wrote in a news release that the contractor will be ready to mobilize Friday morning and will work through the weekend. The motor’s installation is expected to be completed with the well back online early next week.

In the meantime, the county has hired a company with two 6,000-gallon water trucks and a 2,300-gallon truck. Another 3,100-gallon truck has just arrived from Las Vegas. They will haul water on a continuing basis to the site, which should allow service to be restored.

Residents can also utilize the county’s bottled-water pickup station at the Golden Valley Fire Training Center, 623 South Colorado Road in Golden Valley from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bottled water is available on a limited basis.

The distribution system’s pressure loss may cause backpressure, or a net movement of water from outside the pipe to the inside through cracks, breaks or joints in the system, which are common in all water systems, the county continued.

“These conditions may pose an imminent and substantial health endangerment to persons served by the system,” the release noted. “Please, boil that water for three minutes before using. Do not drink it without boiling first.”

Golden Valley residents will be informed when there is no longer a need to boil water.

Information provided by Mohave County

Related Stories