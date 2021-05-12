Update: Miner telephones down, temporary lines created

KINGMAN – The telephones at the Kingman Miner’s new office at 802 E. Beale St. are not functioning properly due to limitations of the service provider, but temporary lines have been created that will allow for communication with the public.

The Miner is working to solve the problem, and service will be restored as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, the Miner’s main line at 928-753-6397 is being forwarded to a cellphone and is operational. However, if there is no answer, customers are encouraged to leave a voicemail so their call can be returned.

To reach classifieds, contact 928-715-3346. To reach circulation, contact 928-715-1385. Those numbers will be utilized temporarily until the Miner’s telephone system returns to operation.

The community will receive an update once the issue is solved.

