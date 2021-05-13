All-Town Yard Sale set for Chloride

CHLORIDE – The semi-annual Chloride All-Town Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, May 22, beginning at 8 a.m.

“Chloride residents will fill their yards with antiques, collectibles and other special goodies,” the Chloride Chamber of Commerce wrote in a news release.

The highlight of the day will be gunfights by actors at noon in the business district.

Vendor spots are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Information provided by Chloride Chamber of Commerce