All-Town Yard Sale set for Chloride
Originally Published: May 13, 2021 5:27 p.m.
CHLORIDE – The semi-annual Chloride All-Town Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, May 22, beginning at 8 a.m.
“Chloride residents will fill their yards with antiques, collectibles and other special goodies,” the Chloride Chamber of Commerce wrote in a news release.
The highlight of the day will be gunfights by actors at noon in the business district.
Vendor spots are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Information provided by Chloride Chamber of Commerce
