ArtHub, Kingman Quilters Guild present Quilt & Fabric Art Show

KINGMAN – The ArtHub at 402 E. Beale St. is now hosting the Quilt & Fabric Art Show presented by the Kingman Quilters Guild, along with its second education session of the year.

The ArtHub wrote in a news release that the Quilt & Fabric Art Show is now running through June 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

“The Kingman Quilters Guild strives to promote and further the art of quilting and needle arts within the community and to share this knowledge with all interested persons. Recently they received a proclamation from the City of Kingman in celebration of their 25th Anniversary,” the release noted.

A chapter of the Arizona Quilt Guild, the group’s weekly Bees are held at College Park Community Church.

“Many of these talented members conduct classes and they have several ongoing projects to keep the juices flowing,” the release continued.

Also taking place at the ArtHub is the second series of education classes. Those courses include theater, dance, painting and more. For more information go to https://kingmanarts.org/classes/.

