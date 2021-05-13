Campfires, smoking, fireworks restricted in Kingman area due to wildland fire risk

KINGMAN – Mohave County, the City of Kingman and multiple fire agencies throughout the state have implemented outdoor fire and fireworks bans for unincorporated areas of the county and the city, respectively, starting at 8 a.m. Friday, May 14.

The bans come due to “very high” fire danger, the county wrote in a news release, caused by extremely dry vegetation, high winds and a significant increase in human-caused fire ignitions.

Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Buster Johnson implemented the prohibitions, which were recommended by the Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Department, with a proclamation on Monday, May 10. After consulting with county fire departments and the Bureau of land Management, Emergency Management issued a Determination of Fire Emergency for all four fire zones in the county on May 6.

The bans apply to all open fires, campfires and permissible consumer fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county, which excludes lands under the jurisdiction of the U.S., the state or tribes. BLM will also implement Stage 1 fire restrictions, which includes a restriction on target shooting, on Friday, May 14.

Violations are considered Class 2 misdemeanors and are subject to fines not to exceed $750 and terms of imprisonment not to exceed four months.

For the city, the ban also includes the prohibition of the sale of consumer fireworks and rescinds any open burn permits issued in the past 30 days. No burn permit applications will be accepted until further notice, the city wrote in a news release.

The following fires are exempt:

Fires set or permitted by any public officer, federal, state or local, in the performance of the officer’s official duties.

Fires set or permitted by the state entomologist or Mohave County agricultural agents for the purpose of disease and pest prevention.

Fires set or permitted by the United States, Arizona or any federally recognized Indian tribe, or any of their respective departments, agencies or political subdivisions for the purpose of fire prevention or control, or watershed rehabilitation or control through vegetative manipulation.

Fires permitted by the Emergency Management Officer or designee. The conditions of the permit, including permitted dates and the nature of the burning, shall be clearly stated on any such permit issued.

Fires fueled by propane or charcoal.

According to the Associated Press, three more national forests in Arizona have imposed campfire and smoking restrictions aimed at preventing human-caused wildfires. The Flag Fire that started in the Hualapai Mountains on Sunday, April 25 and burned about 1,200 acres was one of those human-caused fires, according to authorities.

The Coconino, Kaibab and Tonto national forests on Wednesday issued coordinated statements announcing that those forests were joining the Apache-Sitgreaves and Prescott forests in imposing restrictions.

The restrictions generally bar campfires outside Forest Service-provided grills and smoking outside structures, vehicles or areas cleared of flammable material.

Extreme or exceptional drought conditions blanket most of the state. Criteria used to determine when to implement restrictions include current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels and available firefighting resources, Forest Service officials said.

The forests' restrictions will remain until forest officials determine conditions have changed sufficiently, generally as a result of significant precipitation, to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfire, officials said.

With the drought conditions and high fire danger, “no rain forecasted in the near future and rising temperatures, we’re anticipating an active wildfire season,” said Taiga Rohrer, Tonto National Forest fire management officer. “These fire restrictions will protect human life, property and our natural resources."