Lee Williams sends a host of athletes to state track meet

PHOENIX – The Lee Williams High School boys track team will be well-represented at the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division III Track and Field Championships at Desert Vista High in Phoenix on Friday and Saturday, May 14-15.

The Volunteers will send nine qualifying athletes to states in individual events, as well as three relay teams.

The Lady Tigers from Kingman Academy of Learning will also have a strong presence at the AIA Division IV meet at Perry High School in Gilbert with four athletes in action, including a two-event qualifier in sophomore Jaden Kile.

The Lee Williams boys are led by a trio of three-event qualifiers in freshman distance runner Wyatt Pickering, senior sprinter Kameron Toms and senior jumper Michael Goodgion.

Pickering stands his best chance in the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs, where he has posted the fifth and fourth fastest times of 24 qualifiers, respectively. He also qualified for the 3,200-meter event.

Toms qualified for the state meet in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter dashes. He’s posted the sixth-fastest time of 24 qualifiers in the 200-meter event in 22.51.

Goodgion qualified in the 110-meter hurdles, where he’ll run with teammate Morgan Mazon in the second heat. Goodgion could medal in the triple jump, where his leap of 40-09.00 is sixth among 24 competitors. He also qualified in the long jump.

The Volunteers placed three throwers in the state meet, including Jared Cardiff, who is seventh in the field of 24 in the discus with a throw of 129-08. Drayden Allen also qualified in the discus, while Zach Allen made the field in the shot put.

Other state meet competitors for Lee Williams include Kaiona Bautista in the 300-meter hurdles, Don Peterson in the high jump, and the 4x100-meter, 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relay teams.

Arianna Hannan will represent the Lady Volunteers in the meet, competing in the discus.

For the Kingman Academy girls squad, Kile qualified in both the discus and the shot put. She’s seeded sixth of 24 in the shot put with a throw of 31-03.

The Lady Tigers qualified a pair of competitors in the long jump in Emily Smith and Callie Divis.

Kaelene Alleman will compete in the 100-meter hurdles for Kingman Academy.