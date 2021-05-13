OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, May 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | John David ‘JD’ Daniels

John David ‘JD’ Daniels

John David ‘JD’ Daniels

Originally Published: May 13, 2021 5:45 p.m.

John David “JD” Daniels passed away on March 16, 2021 in Kingman, Arizona.

JD was born March 24, 1938 in Chloride, Arizona to Ival and Georgia Daniels. He spent nearly his entire life in Kingman raising three children. JD and his crew at Mohave Electric Co-op built the first power line to Supai. JD loved the outdoors. As an avid sportsman he spent his free time with family or friends hunting, fishing and exploring the wilds of Mohave County. JD also enjoyed square dancing and was a member of the Kingman Kut-ups Square Dance Club for decades. Later in life he took several cruises including a square dance cruise! JD was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Rothmer Lee Daniels and Darlene (Daniels) Baker. He is survived by his children Lynn Bileti (Jay), Barbara Spurrier (Duane) and John Daniels, as well as four grandchildren. A memorial will be held at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home at 1701 Sycamore Ave. on Saturday, May 29 at 11 a.m. Please join his children to tell a few stories and say farewell to a true outdoorsman.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary | John David (JD) Daniels
Obituary | Jeffrey David (Otis) Oates
Obituary | John H. Stenseth
Obituary | David R. Hilton Jr.
In Memory of: Joseph Henry Lang

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State