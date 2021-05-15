OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Graduation 2021 in Kingman: What a difference a year can make

Kingman, Lee Williams and Kingman Academy of Learning high schools will all hold in-person graduation ceremonies this year. (Adobe image)

Kingman, Lee Williams and Kingman Academy of Learning high schools will all hold in-person graduation ceremonies this year. (Adobe image)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: May 15, 2021 5:59 p.m.

Following 2020 when COVID-19 prevented local high schools from holding in-person graduation ceremonies, Kingman High School, Lee Williams High School and Kingman Academy of Learning High School will all send off their graduates in a more traditional manner.

Kingman Academy of Learning High School will be the first of the local high schools to hold its graduation ceremony, which is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 at Southside Park, 1021 Buchanan St. Kingman Academy has five students that are tied for valedictorian: Skylar Lowry, Madeline Swapp, Lynsey Day, Brianna Hecker and Teagan Mosby. Charlie Anderson is this year’s KAOL High School salutatorian.

Graduates set to enter military service include Michael Eads and Ross Daniels with the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force, respectfully.

KAOL will graduate approximately 67 students.

Kingman High School, 4182 N. Bank St., will hold its graduation from 7–9 p.m. Monday, May 24. Kingman’s top two students from the pool of graduates are Jason Marquez and Elvira Torres, respectfully.

Graduates Landon Wilsonoff and Andrew Mecom are set to join the U.S. Marines, while Amber Antuna and Jeff Mudge will enlist in the U.S. Navy.

KHS will graduate approximately 160 students.

Lee Williams High School will hold the last ceremony of the year, set for 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 at the stadium at 400 Grandview Ave. Amelia Bracket is the 2021 valedictorian for LWHS, with Zoey Walter and Gillian Townsend having tied for salutatorian.

Graduates Paul Bland and Wyatt Marsh plan to enter military service with the U.S. Marines, and Talyn Gordon with the U.S. Navy.

LWHS will graduate approximately 185 students.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

KAOL to graduate first high school class
KHS grads to collect diplomas tonight
KAOL seniors walk tonight
It’s virtually time for a virtual graduation: Kingman and Lee Williams Class of 2020 graduation videos debut online this week
Academy moves ceremony outside
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State