Graduation 2021 in Kingman: What a difference a year can make

Following 2020 when COVID-19 prevented local high schools from holding in-person graduation ceremonies, Kingman High School, Lee Williams High School and Kingman Academy of Learning High School will all send off their graduates in a more traditional manner.

Kingman Academy of Learning High School will be the first of the local high schools to hold its graduation ceremony, which is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 at Southside Park, 1021 Buchanan St. Kingman Academy has five students that are tied for valedictorian: Skylar Lowry, Madeline Swapp, Lynsey Day, Brianna Hecker and Teagan Mosby. Charlie Anderson is this year’s KAOL High School salutatorian.

Graduates set to enter military service include Michael Eads and Ross Daniels with the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force, respectfully.

KAOL will graduate approximately 67 students.

Kingman High School, 4182 N. Bank St., will hold its graduation from 7–9 p.m. Monday, May 24. Kingman’s top two students from the pool of graduates are Jason Marquez and Elvira Torres, respectfully.

Graduates Landon Wilsonoff and Andrew Mecom are set to join the U.S. Marines, while Amber Antuna and Jeff Mudge will enlist in the U.S. Navy.

KHS will graduate approximately 160 students.

Lee Williams High School will hold the last ceremony of the year, set for 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 at the stadium at 400 Grandview Ave. Amelia Bracket is the 2021 valedictorian for LWHS, with Zoey Walter and Gillian Townsend having tied for salutatorian.

Graduates Paul Bland and Wyatt Marsh plan to enter military service with the U.S. Marines, and Talyn Gordon with the U.S. Navy.

LWHS will graduate approximately 185 students.