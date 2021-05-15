Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19, 11 more infected with coronavirus

KINGMAN – A Kingman-area resident died of complications from COVID-19, and 20 more Mohave County denizens have contracted the coronavirus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Friday, May 14. The report covered the two-day period between noon on Wednesday, May 12 and noon on Friday.

The newly deceased was an adult in the 80-89 age bracket. The death raised the toll in the county since the beginning of the pandemic to at least 628.

Of the 20 new cases, 11 were in the expansive Kingman medical service area, including two cases in the age groups over 60 that are typically more vulnerable to complications of the virus. There were four new cases ages 20-29, two ages 50-59, and one each ages 0-10, 11-19, 40-49, 70-79 and 80-89.

There were also six new cases reported in the Lake Havasu City service area, two in the Bullhead City service area, and one in the Arizona Strip.

As the number of vaccinated county residents increases, new coronavirus cases have been declining. The county reported that to date 53,000 residents – about 1 in 6 – are fully innouculated. Approximately 72% of residents age 65 and older have received at least one COVID-19 shot, as has 41% of the 55-64 population.

Still, the number of new weekly cases recorded in the county continues to hover around 100.

There were 92 cases and seven deaths in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, May 12. That compares to 116 cases and five deaths recorded in the seven-day period ending May 5, 144 cases and five deaths in the seven days ending on Wednesday, April 28, and 110 new cases and 10 deaths in the prior seven days.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 187 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

It is followed by Kingman and Lake Havasu City with 150 each, Fort Mohave with 54, Golden Valley with 32 and Mohave Valley with 20. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,039 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,102 for Bullhead City, 4,607 for Kingman, 1,676 for Fort Mohave, 1,121 for Golden Valley, 788 for Mohave Valley and 445 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 145 cases in Topock, 55 in Meadview, 53 in Dolan Springs and 38 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.2 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.6% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 14,096 residents are known to have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 20,617 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 22,866 cases in the county. The county counts 628 deaths, while the state reports 724. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, May 14 there were 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 324 new tests for a positivity rate of 4%.

The positivity rate in the county was 4% (18/426) on Friday, May 7; 5% (9/173) on Monday, May 10; 3% (11/397) on Tuesday, May 11; 2% (17/874) on Wednesday, May 12; and 2% (7/424) on Thursday, May 13.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 191,630 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.2% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Saturday, May 15, AZDHS was reporting 12 new deaths and 474 new cases from 17,344 tests for a positivity rate of 4%. More than 872,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 17,459 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 32.9 million confirmed cases and 585,289 deaths the morning of Saturday, May 15. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 3,360,231 deaths from more than 162 million confirmed cases on Saturday, May 15.

All adults are now eligible to receive the vaccine, and the county reports that the shots are readily available at area pharmacies, Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai Mountain Campus and a list of providers that receive vaccine from the county that can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

The two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered in Mohave County for those ages 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine can now be administered to those ages 12 and up.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.

Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for persons 18 and older at its Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and in most owned by Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.