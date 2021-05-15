Obituary | Tim Prosser

Tim Prosser passed away April 10, 2021 at Rose Well Camp on the Boquillas Ranch due to a tragic accident.

He was 70 years old, born in Bakersfield, California on June 4, 1950.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Beth and Earl Prosser. He is survived by his brothers Pat (Debi) Prosser of Kingman and Jeff Prosser of Texas; and his sisters, Dianna Burchard of Benson, Arizona and Kathy (Bruce) Baer of Kingman; a stepdaughter, Jonalee Roberts; two grandsons and many nieces and nephews.

Tim spent his life doing what he loved most, punching cows on ranches in California, Nevada, Arizona and Texas. He also tried trucking for a while but went back to working with cattle the last few years of his life.

He was a kind man with a big heart and a beautiful smile, loved by many. He will be greatly missed. At this time funeral services are pending.