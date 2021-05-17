OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, May 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now available for youths ages 12-17 in Mohave County

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now available for children and young adults ages 12-17 in Mohave County. (Photo by NIAID, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3gwRHYQ)

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now available for children and young adults ages 12-17 in Mohave County. (Photo by NIAID, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3gwRHYQ)

Originally Published: May 17, 2021 9:10 a.m.

KINGMAN - The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now available for children and young adults ages 12-17 at Uptown Drug, 2820 E. Andy Devine Ave. in Kingman.

The Mohave County Department of Public health announced Friday that it has allocated the Pfizer vaccine, the only vaccine approved by the feds for ages 12-17, to four pharmacies in the county.

According to a news release, in addition to Uptown Drug the Pfizer vaccine is available at Sunrise Pharmacy in Lake Havasu City, and Riverside and DeeFlat pharmacies in Bullhead City.

The Pfizer vaccine requires that those receiving the shot also get a second dose to be fully inoculated.

The county advises that resident can locate other providers offering the Pfizer vaccine in Mohave County by using the Arizona Department of Health Services vaccine finder at https://bit.ly/3op1STL.

To date, about 53,000 Mohave County residents are fully vaccinated, while 72% of the population age 65 and older - individuals more likely to experience severe illness or death - have received at least one of the two required vaccinations.

Information provided by Mohave County

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12
FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week
Arizona: State-run vaccination sites ready to give COVID-19 shots to kids 12-15
Mohave County touts COVID vaccines as ‘safe’
State reports 8 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State