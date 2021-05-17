Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now available for youths ages 12-17 in Mohave County
KINGMAN - The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now available for children and young adults ages 12-17 at Uptown Drug, 2820 E. Andy Devine Ave. in Kingman.
The Mohave County Department of Public health announced Friday that it has allocated the Pfizer vaccine, the only vaccine approved by the feds for ages 12-17, to four pharmacies in the county.
According to a news release, in addition to Uptown Drug the Pfizer vaccine is available at Sunrise Pharmacy in Lake Havasu City, and Riverside and DeeFlat pharmacies in Bullhead City.
The Pfizer vaccine requires that those receiving the shot also get a second dose to be fully inoculated.
The county advises that resident can locate other providers offering the Pfizer vaccine in Mohave County by using the Arizona Department of Health Services vaccine finder at https://bit.ly/3op1STL.
To date, about 53,000 Mohave County residents are fully vaccinated, while 72% of the population age 65 and older - individuals more likely to experience severe illness or death - have received at least one of the two required vaccinations.
Information provided by Mohave County
- Mohave County geology: Can I dig gold on my land?
- Steve Robinson accused of DUI
- Arizona eyes Mississippi River to augment Colorado River supply
- Obituary
- World-record redear sunfish caught in Lake Havasu
- Low water jeopardizes launching on Lake Mead
- Weather Service: Monsoon season could be wetter than average
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Emergency Evacuation Order for Pine Lake, Hualapai Mountain Park and surrounding areas
- Flag Fire south of Kingman grows to 1,400 acres
- Kingman men reportedly admit involvement in drive-by shooting
- Obituary
- Lake Havasu City police investigating officer-involved shooting near Kingman
- Obituary
- Kingman woman arrested on suspicion of attempting to commit kidnapping
- Helicopter reconnaissance over Flag Fire set for Monday morning
- Briefs
- Mohave County geology: Can I dig gold on my land?
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: