Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 19
Charity Yard Sale to benefit Yucca Community Food Pantry

A yard sale on Saturday, May 29 will benefit the Yucca food pantry. (Photo by Ken Lund, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3hxMcMw)

Originally Published: May 18, 2021 1:53 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, May 18, 2021 4:31 PM

YUCCA – The Yucca Community Food Pantry will hold a Charity Yard Sale and bake sale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 29 at the Yucca Station Antique Store at 12299 Frontage Road in Yucca.

All proceeds from the event will go to the pantry building fund, the group wrote in a news release.

Tickets will also be available for a drawing to be held on June 4, also to benefit the community food pantry.

Information provided by Yucca Community Food Pantry

