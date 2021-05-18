Charity Yard Sale to benefit Yucca Community Food Pantry

YUCCA – The Yucca Community Food Pantry will hold a Charity Yard Sale and bake sale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 29 at the Yucca Station Antique Store at 12299 Frontage Road in Yucca.

All proceeds from the event will go to the pantry building fund, the group wrote in a news release.

Tickets will also be available for a drawing to be held on June 4, also to benefit the community food pantry.

Information provided by Yucca Community Food Pantry