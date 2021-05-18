Creepy Crawlers children’s event at Kingman community gardens set for Friday, May 21
KINGMAN – The theme for this month’s DIG It Kingman Community Gardens’ Children’s Event, set for 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, is Creepy Crawlers.
The event will include the reading of the book “Super Worm” by Julia Donaldson, as well as an educational session where children will learn how worms help in gardening.
“It’s time to learn about creepy crawlers,” organizers wrote in a news release.
Are children will also have the opportunity to meet desert tortoises and snakes, courtesy of the local Bureau of Land Management office, and engage in a craft.
Those planning on attending are asked to RSVP on Dig It’s Facebook page, or through the Kingman’s Kids Facebook page.
The event will take place at the gardens, 2301 Lillie Ave.
Information provided by Dig It Kingman Community Gardens
