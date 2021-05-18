OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Creepy Crawlers children’s event at Kingman community gardens set for Friday, May 21

A DIG It Kingman Community Gardens’ Children’s Event is slated for Friday, May 21 at the gardens, 2301 Lillie Ave. Children are pictured learning about compost in this file photo. (Miner file photo)

A DIG It Kingman Community Gardens’ Children’s Event is slated for Friday, May 21 at the gardens, 2301 Lillie Ave. Children are pictured learning about compost in this file photo. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 18, 2021 1:46 p.m.

KINGMAN – The theme for this month’s DIG It Kingman Community Gardens’ Children’s Event, set for 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, is Creepy Crawlers.

The event will include the reading of the book “Super Worm” by Julia Donaldson, as well as an educational session where children will learn how worms help in gardening.

“It’s time to learn about creepy crawlers,” organizers wrote in a news release.

Are children will also have the opportunity to meet desert tortoises and snakes, courtesy of the local Bureau of Land Management office, and engage in a craft.

Those planning on attending are asked to RSVP on Dig It’s Facebook page, or through the Kingman’s Kids Facebook page.

The event will take place at the gardens, 2301 Lillie Ave.

Information provided by Dig It Kingman Community Gardens

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Dig It Kingman’s first story time set for Friday, Jan. 10
Kingman Photo | Set me free, my honey bee
Dig It Garden invites local families to Pumpkin Patch Day
Digging fall and cowboys at Dig It Community Gardens
Kingman: Happy in the Dirt
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State