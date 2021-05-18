Fire weather watch in effect for Kingman area

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service has issued a red flag fire warning for the Kingman area due to expected high winds, low humidity and dry conditions.

The warning takes effect at noon on Wednesday, May 19 and runs through 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 20.

The weather service reports that an approaching weather system will bring south-southwest winds of 20-25 mph on Wednesday with gusts to 35 mph. The wind will crank up on Thursday to 25-35 mph sustained and gusts of 40-50 mph.

“Southwest winds will become stronger and expand across the entire region on Thursday leading to widespread very high or extreme fire danger,” the weather service wrote in its fire weather watch.

Bans on campfires, fireworks and burning have been implemented in unincorporated Mohave County and Kingman due to the extreme fire danger.

The danger will be compounded by singe-digit humidity and warm temperatures, with highs of 89 and 84 forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

“A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Make outdoor plans accordingly and heed all fire restrictions,” the weather service reports.

The rest of the week is forecast to be clear, cooler and breezy, with daytime highs in the low-to-mid 70s and overnight lows in the 40s.

Information provided by the National Weather Service