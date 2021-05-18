OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, May 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

KAOL’s Kyle 2nd in shot at state

Jaden Kyle of Kingman Academy placed second in the shot put and 17th in the discus at the AIA Div. IV track and field meet. (Miner file photo)

Jaden Kyle of Kingman Academy placed second in the shot put and 17th in the discus at the AIA Div. IV track and field meet. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 18, 2021 4:25 p.m.

GILBERT – Jaden Kyle made the biggest throw of her life on the biggest stage of her life.

The Kingman Academy of Learning sophomore placed second in the state in the shot put at the Division IV Arizona Interscholastic Association track and field championships on Friday and Saturday, May 14-15.

Kyle threw the shot for a personal record of 33.25 feet, finishing just a couple of inches behind senior champion Alana Keebahs, a senior from Grand Canyon High School.

Kyle also qualified for the state meet in the discus, finishing 17th with a throw of 77 feet 2 inches.

Her efforts netted Kingman Academy’s only team points, but it was enough to propel the Lady Tigers to a tie for 22nd place in the team competition with BASIS Flagstaff.

Also for Kingman Academy, freshman Emily Smith and junior Callie Divis finished 20th and 21st, respectively, in the long jump. Junior Kaelene Alleman placed 18th in the 100-meter hurdles.

In the Division III girls meet, sophomore Arianna Hannan, the only qualifier for the Lee Williams High School girls team, finished 16th of 24 competitors in the discus.

For boys meet results, see Friday’s Kingman Miner.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prep Track: Kingman Academy's Steed ready for the challenge at state
Lee Williams sends a host of athletes to state track meet
Snay wraps up career moving up from 14th to 5th at state
Prep Track: Snay takes seventh in discus to lead Lady Vols at state
Cardiff, Valdez earn spot at state
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State