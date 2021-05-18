KAOL’s Kyle 2nd in shot at state
GILBERT – Jaden Kyle made the biggest throw of her life on the biggest stage of her life.
The Kingman Academy of Learning sophomore placed second in the state in the shot put at the Division IV Arizona Interscholastic Association track and field championships on Friday and Saturday, May 14-15.
Kyle threw the shot for a personal record of 33.25 feet, finishing just a couple of inches behind senior champion Alana Keebahs, a senior from Grand Canyon High School.
Kyle also qualified for the state meet in the discus, finishing 17th with a throw of 77 feet 2 inches.
Her efforts netted Kingman Academy’s only team points, but it was enough to propel the Lady Tigers to a tie for 22nd place in the team competition with BASIS Flagstaff.
Also for Kingman Academy, freshman Emily Smith and junior Callie Divis finished 20th and 21st, respectively, in the long jump. Junior Kaelene Alleman placed 18th in the 100-meter hurdles.
In the Division III girls meet, sophomore Arianna Hannan, the only qualifier for the Lee Williams High School girls team, finished 16th of 24 competitors in the discus.
For boys meet results, see Friday’s Kingman Miner.
- Mohave County geology: Can I dig gold on my land?
- Steve Robinson accused of DUI
- Arizona eyes Mississippi River to augment Colorado River supply
- Obituary
- Weather Service: Monsoon season could be wetter than average
- Low water jeopardizes launching on Lake Mead
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Kingman-area resident dies from COVID-19, 11 more infected with coronavirus
- Emergency Evacuation Order for Pine Lake, Hualapai Mountain Park and surrounding areas
- Flag Fire south of Kingman grows to 1,400 acres
- Kingman men reportedly admit involvement in drive-by shooting
- Obituary
- Lake Havasu City police investigating officer-involved shooting near Kingman
- Mohave County geology: Can I dig gold on my land?
- Obituary
- Kingman woman arrested on suspicion of attempting to commit kidnapping
- Helicopter reconnaissance over Flag Fire set for Monday morning
- Briefs
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: