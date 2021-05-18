KAOL’s Kyle 2nd in shot at state

GILBERT – Jaden Kyle made the biggest throw of her life on the biggest stage of her life.

The Kingman Academy of Learning sophomore placed second in the state in the shot put at the Division IV Arizona Interscholastic Association track and field championships on Friday and Saturday, May 14-15.

Kyle threw the shot for a personal record of 33.25 feet, finishing just a couple of inches behind senior champion Alana Keebahs, a senior from Grand Canyon High School.

Kyle also qualified for the state meet in the discus, finishing 17th with a throw of 77 feet 2 inches.

Her efforts netted Kingman Academy’s only team points, but it was enough to propel the Lady Tigers to a tie for 22nd place in the team competition with BASIS Flagstaff.

Also for Kingman Academy, freshman Emily Smith and junior Callie Divis finished 20th and 21st, respectively, in the long jump. Junior Kaelene Alleman placed 18th in the 100-meter hurdles.

In the Division III girls meet, sophomore Arianna Hannan, the only qualifier for the Lee Williams High School girls team, finished 16th of 24 competitors in the discus.

For boys meet results, see Friday’s Kingman Miner.