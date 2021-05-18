LWHS chess team places 5th at state championships
Originally Published: May 18, 2021 4:27 p.m.
KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School chess team went 3-2 and tied for fifth place out of 24 teams in the recent Arizona State Chess Championships.
In the individual ranks, all five LWHS players placed in the top 50 out of 142 participants on May 8-9, with the Volunteers’ Alex Green finishing fourth.
The team qualified for the tournament in April at the Region I qualifier, where the Volunteers’ Nick Taflan was crowned Region I Champion.
Information provided by Lee Williams High School
