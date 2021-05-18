OFFERS
LWHS chess team places 5th at state championships

The Lee Williams High School chess team finished fifth out of 24 teams at the recent state chess championships. From left are Seth Davis, Harley Naylor, Nick Taflan and Blake Martinez. Alex Green, who placed fourth in the individual state tournament, is not shown. (Courtesy photo)

The Lee Williams High School chess team finished fifth out of 24 teams at the recent state chess championships. From left are Seth Davis, Harley Naylor, Nick Taflan and Blake Martinez. Alex Green, who placed fourth in the individual state tournament, is not shown. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: May 18, 2021 4:27 p.m.

Lee Williams High School chess player Nick Taflan was the Region I Champion. (Courtesy photo)

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School chess team went 3-2 and tied for fifth place out of 24 teams in the recent Arizona State Chess Championships.

In the individual ranks, all five LWHS players placed in the top 50 out of 142 participants on May 8-9, with the Volunteers’ Alex Green finishing fourth.

The team qualified for the tournament in April at the Region I qualifier, where the Volunteers’ Nick Taflan was crowned Region I Champion.

Information provided by Lee Williams High School

State