Miner’s phones back at new Beale Street office
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: May 18, 2021 2:59 p.m.
KINGMAN – The telephones at the Kingman Miner’s new office at 802 E. Beale St. are now fully operational.
On Monday, May 10 the Miner moved from its old location at 3015 Stockton Hill Road to its new building at 802 E. Beale St. in downtown Kingman. Telephone lines were not functioning properly, but the issue has been corrected. For assistance, the public can now contact the Miner’s main line at 928-753-6397.
