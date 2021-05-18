Mohave County health officials report 23 more COVID cases, 1 death

KINGMAN – Another Mohave County resident has perished from complications of COVID-19, and 23 more county residents have been infected with the coronavirus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health announced Monday, May 17. The report covers the three days between noon on Friday, May 14 and noon on Monday.

The newly deceased is a patient in the 70-79 age range from the Bullhead City medical service area. The death raised the toll in the county since the beginning of the pandemic to 629, according to the county’s calculations.

Bullhead City also logged the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 11.

Nine of the new cases were recorded in the Kingman service area, including three ages 30-39, and two each ages 0-10, 20-29 and 40-49.

There were also three new confirmed cases logged in the Lake Havasu City service area.

As the number of vaccinated county residents increases, new coronavirus cases have been declining. The county reported that to date about 1 in 6 residents are fully inoculated. Approximately 72% of residents age 65 and older have received at least one COVID-19 shot, as has 41% of the 55-64 population.

Still, the number of new weekly cases recorded in the county continues to hover around 100.

There were 92 cases and seven deaths in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, May 12. That compares to 116 cases and five deaths recorded in the seven-day period ending May 5, 144 cases and five deaths in the seven days ending on Wednesday, April 28, and 110 new cases and 10 deaths in the prior seven days.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 188 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. It is followed by Kingman and Lake Havasu City with 150 each, Fort Mohave with 54, Golden Valley with 32 and Mohave Valley with 20. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,041 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,108 for Bullhead City, 4,614 for Kingman, 1,680 for Fort Mohave, 1,122 for Golden Valley, 788 for Mohave Valley and 445 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 145 cases in Topock, 55 in Meadview, 53 in Dolan Springs and 38 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.2 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.6% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 14,126 residents are known to have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 20,637 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 22,887 cases in the county. The county counts 629 deaths, while the state reports 725. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, May 17 there were 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 271 new tests for a positivity rate of 5%.

The positivity rate in the county was 5% (9/173) on Monday, May 10; 3% (11/397) on Tuesday, May 11; 2% (17/874) on Wednesday, May 12; 2% (7/424) on Thursday, May 13; 4% (12/324) on Friday, May 14; 0% (0/245) on Saturday, May 15; and 4% (8/193) on Sunday, May 16.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 192,340 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.1% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, May 18, AZDHS was reporting 14 new deaths and 619 new cases from 11,869 tests for a positivity rate of 5%. More than 873,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 17,466 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 33 million confirmed cases and 586,545 deaths the morning of Tuesday, May 18. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 3,392,840 deaths from more than 163 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, May 18.

All adults are now eligible to receive the vaccine, and the county reports that the shots are readily available at area pharmacies, Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai Mountain Campus and a list of providers that receive vaccine from the county that can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

The two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered in Mohave County for those ages 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine can now be administered to those ages 12 and up.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.

Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for persons 18 and older at its Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and in most owned by Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.